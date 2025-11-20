Partenope London tickets

The Olivier award-winning production returns to the London for a strictly limited run. Book official tickets to Handel’s first operatic rom com, Partenope, today.

About Partenope

Step into the glamorous world of Partenope, where romance, deception, and desire collide in a sparkling 1920s Paris salon. Follow the charming and confident Partenope as three suitors - Arsace, Armindo, and the mysterious Eurimene - compete for her attention in a whirlwind of passion, secrets, and unexpected twists. Love triangles, hidden identities, and a fierce quest for revenge create a tangled web of intrigue in this timeless tale.

With non-stop parties, flowing cocktails, stylish disguises, and a captivating game of love, Partenope delivers a dazzling mix of humour, elegance, and drama. Handel’s brilliant score brings the emotional highs and lows to life, perfectly matching the glamour and complexity of this seductive setting. Ideal for fans of romantic comedies, period dramas, and unforgettable music, Partenope is a must-see opera full of charm, wit, and irresistible energy.

It’s worth the applause!

Nardus Williams won the Rising Talent award at the 2022 International Opera Awards

Christopher Alden's work has been seen across the globe. His production of Partenope was presented by Opera Australia, San Francisco Opera and Teatro Real in Madrid, following its Olivier award-winning run at the English National Opera House.

Christian Curnyn's Semele was chosen as a Best Recording of 2008 by The Sunday Times and awarded the 2008 Stanley Sadie Handel Prize.

Partenope cast

Partenope - Nardus Williams

Arsace - Hugh Cutting

Emilio - Ru Charlesworth

Armindo - Jake Ingbar

Partenope creatives