Otello returns to the Royal Opera House

Inspired by Shakespeare's classic play, Verdi's penultimate opera explores the deadly consequences of romantic jealousy. In this production, Verdi's exquisite score vividly brings Otello's tale of betrayal to life through some of the composer's most powerful and tender music.

The story of Otello

The story of Otello sees the Moorish army general and his new wife Desdemona ruined by the manipulative Iago.

Vowing to destroy Otello, the traitorous ensign hatches a scheme. First, he disgraces Otello's captain Cassio. He then insinuates that Cassio and Otello's young wife are having an affair. Iago's aspersions, combined with Desdemona's entreaties for Cassio's pardon, further convince Otello of his wife's betrayal. Fuelled by his twisted jealousy, Otello concludes that there is only one thing left he can do: kill his wife to regain his honour.

Otello cast and creatives

Verdi's Otello marks the culmination of the composer's genius and is arguably one of the strongest works in his repertoire. The perfect combination of music and drama, from grandiose scenes to those of stunning intimacy, Otello follows the descent of a once leader into the darkness of misplaced jealousy.

American tenor Russell Thomas takes on the titular role alongside baritone Christopher Maltman as Iago and Hrachuhí Bassénz as the young Desdemona. They are joined by Piotr Buszewski, Andrés Presno, Monika-Evelin Liiv, Blaise Malaba, and Alexander Köpeczi and accompanied by the Royal Opera Chorus. Daniele Rustioni conducts the production, directed by Keith Warner.

Otello tickets are on sale now

The dramatic tale of jealousy and betrayal, Otello takes to the stage at the Royal Opera House on 12 July, with a short run scheduled until 24 July 2022. So, don't miss out. Book your Otello tickets now to avoid disappointment.