This operatic retelling of the life of the royal queen, *Mary Queen of Scots* is making it's London Coliseum debut next February. This captivating opera takes you back 500 years and tells a story of Mary Queen of Scots that still resonates today. Book your tickets to see one of the most esteemed Scottish composers **Thea Musgrave** bring this story to life in this limited run.

About Mary Queen of Scots

The captivating opera explores the life Mary I of Scotland as she navigates through a web of deceit, betrayal, and political intrigue. Caught between her drunken husband, scheming half-brother, and untrustworthy lover, she must find a way to uphold her country and her Catholic faith. With each new conversation, Mary I is faced with treacherous twists and turns, as those closest to her reveal their true intentions. Until finally a terrible miscalculation causes her to fall into the arms of her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Esteemed composer, Thea Musgrave wrote four operas based on historical figures including *Harriet*, *The Woman Called Moses*, *Simón Bolívar*, and *Pontalba*. Mary Queen of Scot was her first one.

Thea Musgrave was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2002.

The opera is based on the real Mary Queen of Scots, who became Queen at only 6 days old.

Mary Queen of Scots Cast

Queen Mary - Heidi Stober

James Stewart, Earl of Moray

Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley

James Hepburn, Earl of Bothwell

David Riccio

Cardinal Beaton

Lord Gordon

Earl of Ruthven

Earl of Morton

- Alex Otterburn- Rupert Charlesworth- Nicky Spence- Barnaby Rea- Darren Jeffery- Alastair Miles- Ronald Samm- Jolyon Loy

Creatives

Conductor **- Joana Carneiro

Librettist

- Thea Musgrave