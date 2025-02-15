Mary Queen of Scots Tickets
This operatic retelling of the life of the royal queen, *Mary Queen of Scots* is making it's London Coliseum debut next February. This captivating opera takes you back 500 years and tells a story of Mary Queen of Scots that still resonates today. Book your tickets to see one of the most esteemed Scottish composers **Thea Musgrave** bring this story to life in this limited run.
About Mary Queen of Scots
The captivating opera explores the life Mary I of Scotland as she navigates through a web of deceit, betrayal, and political intrigue. Caught between her drunken husband, scheming half-brother, and untrustworthy lover, she must find a way to uphold her country and her Catholic faith. With each new conversation, Mary I is faced with treacherous twists and turns, as those closest to her reveal their true intentions. Until finally a terrible miscalculation causes her to fall into the arms of her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Esteemed composer, Thea Musgrave wrote four operas based on historical figures including *Harriet*, *The Woman Called Moses*, *Simón Bolívar*, and *Pontalba*. Mary Queen of Scot was her first one.
- Thea Musgrave was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2002.
- The opera is based on the real Mary Queen of Scots, who became Queen at only 6 days old.
Mary Queen of Scots Cast
Queen Mary - Heidi Stober
James Stewart, Earl of Moray
- Alex Otterburn
Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley
- Rupert Charlesworth
James Hepburn, Earl of Bothwell
- Nicky Spence
David Riccio
- Barnaby Rea
Cardinal Beaton
- Darren Jeffery
Lord Gordon
- Alastair Miles
Earl of Ruthven
- Ronald Samm
Earl of Morton
- Jolyon Loy
Creatives
**
Conductor **- Joana Carneiro
Librettist
- Thea Musgrave