Tickets for La traviata for the 2023 ENO season are available now!

The 2023 ENO season presents one of the greatest operatic love stories of all time, La traviata! Follow the journey of Violetta Valery, a courtesan serving Paris’s high society. When Voiletta falls for the young Alfredo Germont, he offers her a taste of freedom.

However, when the world worships wealth, love costs dearly. La traviata is a tale of tragic love between a courtesan and a hopeless romantic. Book your tickets for La traviata at London Coliseum today!

About La traviata

Driven by her deep desire for love, Violetta makes a courageous choice to abandon a life filled with glamour, style, and social standing. However, the elite and fashionable upper-class society, feeling rejected, deems their relationship unsuitable.

The love shared between Alfredo and Violetta becomes a threat, casting a shadow of shame upon his family. In a desperate attempt to protect his family's reputation, Alfredo's father directly implores Violetta to let go of her only chance at happiness. Overwhelmed by the weight of her decision, Violetta succumbs and, tragically, her act of self-sacrifice exacts the highest toll imaginable.

La traviata cast and creative team 2023

La Traviata is conducted by Richard Farnes and directed by Peter Konwitschny, with revival direction by Ruth Knight, set & costume design by Johannes Leiacker, original lighting design by Joachim Klein, and translation by Martin Fitzpatrick.

The cast of La Traviata includes Nicole Chevalier as Violetta (except 7 Nov), Gabriella Cassidy as Violetta (7 Nov), Jose Simerilla Romero as Alfredo, Roland Wood as Giorgio Germont, Amy Holyland as Flora Bervoix, Sarah-Jane Lewis as Annina, Zwakele Tshabalala as Gastone, Frederick Tong as Baron Douphol, Patrick Keefe as Marchese d’Obigny, Jonathan Lemalu as Doctor Grenvil.

La traviata tickets are available now!

This captivating opera experience seamlessly weaves together passionate emotions, exquisite melodies, and a timeless tale of love and sacrifice. Prepare to be profoundly moved and immersed in the world of Verdi's masterful composition. Book your tickets now!