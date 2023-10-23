Menu
    La Traviata Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    La Traviata

    The ENO season presents one of the greatest operatic love stories of all time, La traviata

    Important information

    Running time
    1 hour 50 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    23 October - 12 November 2023
    Access
    BSL signed performance 12 November 2023, 15:00

    Tags:

    OperaClassicsDramaCritic's ChoiceLimited RunEnglish National Opera

