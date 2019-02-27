Menu
    La boheme Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    La boheme

    A captivating story of young love set amidst the rooftops of Paris.

    53 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 5 mins (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    26 September - 19 October 2024
    Content
    This production contains some mild sexual references and use of moderate language.
    Special notice

    Sung in English with the words displayed above the stage (Surtitles)

    La boheme Customer Reviews

    Mark Grant

    27 February 19

    Excellent performance

    Annmarie Duddy

    23 February 19

    I purchased tickets for my son and myself but I was sick and unable to use my ticket. My son really enjoyed La Boheme. The production was very good. Even in ‘cheap’ seats, he had a good view. I must get to my first opera one day!

