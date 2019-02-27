La bohème Tickets

The classic and passionate opera *La bohème* is returning to the London Coliseum. **Jonathan Miller**'s iconic adaptation has set hearts racing since it first premiered in 2009, and will be back this autumn for a limited run. Don't miss out on this stunning adaptation that will sweep you up in an evening of hope and heartbreak, while showcasing **Puccini**'s beautiful score. Book your tickets now!

About La bohème

Puccini’s La bohème, originally set in the 19th century, has been reimagined by Jonathan Miller, and transported to 1930s Paris. The story revolves around the romantic relationship between two young lovers, Mimì and Rodolfo, who lead a modest, bohemian lifestyle. Despite their lack of material wealth, their love for each other provides them with immense happiness. However, when Mimì falls ill, their love is tested by the challenges of illness and poverty. Rodolfo is forced to make a difficult decision that will ultimately impact their relationship.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Among many of his achievements, Jonathan Miller, received a Knight Bachelor for his services to the music and the arts.

Puccini’s La bohème is one of the most widely performed operas around the world and been influential on contemporary including Rent.

Puccini regarded as one of the greatest and most successful composers in Italy, his other work includes Madama Butterfly and Aida.

La bohème Cast

Rodolfo – **Joshua Blue**

Mimì – **Nadine Benjamin**

La bohème Creatives

Director - **Crispin Lord**

Conductor - **Clelia Cafiero**