Tickets for Jenůfa are available to book now!

Love is a powerful force, one that has the power to create and destroy a family.

Jenůfa is a story of respect, love, and sacrifice, examining the shame associated with unmarried pregnancies, this heart-rending production is an integral part of the 2023 ENO season and is not one to be missed. Book your tickets for Jenůfa at the London Coliseum today!

About Jenůfa

In the village of Veborany, nestled in the heart of Moravia, a strict law dictates a grim fate for women who fall pregnant out of wedlock. Amidst this oppressive society, the young Jenůfa bears the weight of an agonising secret.

Caught between the affections of two half-brothers, Jenůfa discovers that she is pregnant by one of them. Abandoned by the father-to-be, she faces the daunting task of giving birth in solitude. Gripped by concerns over their family's reputation, Jenůfa's stepmother commits a desperate and unspeakable act, driven by the belief that it will shield Jenůfa from a life of solitude and shame…but fate has a cruel twist in store.

On the very day of the ill-fated wedding, a chilling discovery of a baby's corpse in the river shatters the village's peace. Suddenly, a devastating truth begins to unravel.

The cast and creatives of Jenůfa

This revival of Jenůfa is Directed by David Alden. ENO’s Olivier Award-winning staging updates the setting to an isolated 20th-century industrial estate in the Eastern Bloc, giving the story a contemporary edge that makes it feel even more relevant for today’s audiences.

Janáček’s powerfully rich score is conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson. Soprano Jennifer Davis makes her role debut as Jenůfa, with Susan Bullock as her stepmother Kostelnička and Richard Trey Smagur making his ENO debut as Laca. ENO Harewood Artist, John Findon, sings Steva.

Jenůfa tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on this achingly heartfelt and moving tale of infanticide, one that captures the pain of a shattered society. Book your tickets today!