Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Jenufa Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Jenufa

    Jenufa

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes.
    Performance dates
    13 - 27 March 2024
    Access
    BSL signed performance 25 March 2024, 19:30

    Next Available Performances of Jenufa

    TODAY is 7th June 2023

    March 2024

    Jenufa news

    Review: Jenufa, English National Opera 1/7/2016, 5.35pm

    Tags:

    OperaDramaContemporaryLimited RunEnglish National Opera

    We use cookies