    It's A Wonderful Life Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    It's A Wonderful Life

    Your favourite Christmas film comes to life in this new family friendly opera!

    Running time
    2 hours 10 minutes
    Performance dates
    25 November - 10 December 2022
    Content
    Please be aware that this production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Sung in English. Our surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

    Paul McCartney adapts It’s A Wonderful Life into a stage musical 24/7/2019, 5pm

