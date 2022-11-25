It's a Wonderful Life comes to the London Coliseum

Redefined for today's audiences, It's a Wonderful Life is a fantastic festive family-friendly production ideal for first-time opera-goers. The classic Christmas story makes its UK debut at the London Coliseum, with dates in late November and early December.

The Story of It's a Wonderful Life

Based on the 1946 film directed and produced by Frank Capra, Jake Heggie's 2016 opera It's a Wonderful Life opens the ENO's Christmas period this year. It follows the story of humble banker George Bailey in the idyllic town of Bedford Falls at Christmastime. After years of helping others at the expense of his own dreams, George feels like life has passed him by and is ready to leave it all behind.

When things look their bleakest, Clara — a second-tier angel desperate to earn her wings — intervenes and sets out to show George that the lives of those in Bedford Falls would be a lot less wonderful without him.

It's a Wonderful Life tickets are on sale now!

Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer's operatic adaptation of the classic film is an uplifting tale of hope and redemption.

Aletta Collins makes her ENO directorial debut, as does experienced Heggie conductor Nicole Paiement, who conducts the production. The costumes are by Gabrielle Dalton, and Giles Cadle is set designer.

Bringing the story to life is a stellar cast led by Danielle de Niese, who makes her ENO operatic debut as guardian angel Clara. Alongside her is Frederick Ballentine, who sings George Bailey. Joining them are Michael Mayes, Jennifer France, Ronald Samm, Gweneth Ann Rand, and Segomotso Shupinyaneng. In addition, current ENO Harewood Artists Ossian Huskinson, Idunnu Münch, and Zwakele Tshabalala join Keri Fuge to form a quartet of angels.

With a limited run of performances, It's a Wonderful Life tickets are in high demand. So, book today to catch this magical festive classic this Christmas.