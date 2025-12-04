HMS Pinafore London tickets

The Olivier award nominated opera made a splash when it premiered four years ago, and now HMS Pinafore returns to London for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets now.

About HMS Pinafore

Set sail on a wave of laughter with HMS Pinafore, Gilbert & Sullivan’s iconic comic opera filled with romance, satire, and seafaring shenanigans. This hilarious revival dives into a love triangle aboard a Royal Navy warship, where issues of class, rank, and duty collide with heartfelt emotion and witty wordplay - all delivered in the duo’s unmistakable slapstick style.

Follow Captain Corcoran and his daughter Josephine as she finds herself torn between societal expectations and true love. With a forbidden romance, plans to elope, and a twist that turns everything on its head, this laugh-out-loud production is not to be missed.

It’s worth the applause!

‘Endlessly mischievous staging’; ‘Joyous, plentiful and admirably performed’ - The Times

‘A touch of genius’; ‘Enormous fun’ - The Stage

‘This is how G&S should be staged’ - The Spectator

HMS Pinafore cast

Sir Joseph - Neal Davies

Captain Corcoran - John Savournin

Ralph Rackstraw - Thomas Atkins

Dick Deadeye - Trevor Eliot Bowes

Boatswain - Marcus Farnsworth

Carpenter - Nicholas Crawley

Josephine - Henna Mun

Hebe - Bethan Langford

Buttercup - Rhonda Browne

Actors - Spencer Darlaston-Jones

HMS Pinafore creatives