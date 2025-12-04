HMS Pinafore London tickets
The Olivier award nominated opera made a splash when it premiered four years ago, and now HMS Pinafore returns to London for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets now.
About HMS Pinafore
Set sail on a wave of laughter with HMS Pinafore, Gilbert & Sullivan’s iconic comic opera filled with romance, satire, and seafaring shenanigans. This hilarious revival dives into a love triangle aboard a Royal Navy warship, where issues of class, rank, and duty collide with heartfelt emotion and witty wordplay - all delivered in the duo’s unmistakable slapstick style.
Follow Captain Corcoran and his daughter Josephine as she finds herself torn between societal expectations and true love. With a forbidden romance, plans to elope, and a twist that turns everything on its head, this laugh-out-loud production is not to be missed.
It’s worth the applause!
- ‘Endlessly mischievous staging’; ‘Joyous, plentiful and admirably performed’ - The Times
- ‘A touch of genius’; ‘Enormous fun’ - The Stage
- ‘This is how G&S should be staged’ - The Spectator
HMS Pinafore cast
- Sir Joseph - Neal Davies
- Captain Corcoran - John Savournin
- Ralph Rackstraw - Thomas Atkins
- Dick Deadeye - Trevor Eliot Bowes
- Boatswain - Marcus Farnsworth
- Carpenter - Nicholas Crawley
- Josephine - Henna Mun
- Hebe - Bethan Langford
- Buttercup - Rhonda Browne
- Actors - Spencer Darlaston-Jones
HMS Pinafore creatives
- Conductor - Matthew Kofi Waldren
- Director - Cal McCrystal
- Set and Costume Designer - Takis
- Lighting Designer - Tim Mitchell
- Revival Lighting Designer - Ian Jackson-French
- Choreographer - Lizzi Gee
- Associate choreographer - Spencer Darlaston-Jones