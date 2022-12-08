Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Gloriana Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Gloriana

    ENO to stage special concert of Benjamin Britten’s Gloriana for the Platinum Jubilee.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    8 December 2022
    Special notice

    This production is sung in English, with subtitles projected above the stage.

    Next Available Performances of Gloriana

    TODAY is 24th June 2022

    December 2022

    Tags:

    OperaConcertsOne-offBest Of BritishLimited RunBritish Classic

    We use cookies