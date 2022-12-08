Gloriana – A celebration of the Platinum Jubilee

**English National Opera** has announced a special concert of **Benjamin Britten**'s _Gloriana_ to celebrate **Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee**. The performance will only take place for one night on Thursday 8th December 2022 at the **[London Coliseum](https://londontheatredirect.com/venue/london-coliseum-london "London Coliseum")**.

What is Gloriana?

Originally composed to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, _Gloriana_ depicts a monarch at her strongest, yet perhaps most human. The three-act opera concerns her Tudor namesake, Elizabeth I. Set during the later years of her reign, _Gloriana_ focuses on her relationship with favoured courtier Robert Devereux, the Earl of Essex. Though the pair are friends and even confidantes at first, they find their relationship tested by unfortunate circumstances, plots, and an attempted coup.

Gloriana Cast and Creative Team

ENO Music Director **Martyn Brabbins** conducts the concert performance of _Gloriana_, featuring the award-winning **ENO Chorus and Orchestra**.

The concert stars **Christine Rice** as Elizabeth I, **Robert Murray** as Robert Devereaux, **Paula Murrihy** as Frances, Countess of Essex, **Sophie Bevan MBE** as Lady Penelope Rich, **Duncan Rock** as Charles Blount, **David Soar** as Sir Walter Raleigh, **Charles Rice** as Sir Robert Cecil, and **Alex Otterburn** as Henry Cuffe.

Former ENO Harewood Artist **Claire Barnett-Jones** joins as a Housewife, alongside current Harewood artists **Alexandra Oomens** and **Innocent Masuku** as a Housewife and the Spirit of the Masque, respectively.

As part of ENO's 2022/23 season, _Gloriana_, one of Britten's most lavish operas, comes to the **London Coliseum** for one night only. The concert marks the first time ENO has performed the piece since 1984.