Based on Part I of Goethe's epic poem Faust, Gounod's Faust (1859) was one of the world's most popular operas from the 1860s to World War II. Now playing a strictly limited run at the Royal Ballet and Opera House, book your official tickets today!

About Faust

Disillusioned with his wasted life and the emptiness of old age, the scholar Faust makes a desperate plea - and the devil answers. Enter Méphistophélès: charming, devious, and ready with an irresistible offer. In exchange for his soul, Faust is granted youth, wealth, and the love of the beautiful Marguerite. Seduced by the promise of renewed passion and purpose, Faust accepts, plunging into a world of temptation and desire.

At first, the dream seems real. Faust revels in his rebirth, and Marguerite falls under his spell. But as their affair deepens, so do the consequences. Marguerite’s innocence is shattered, and Faust’s joy turns to torment as guilt and damnation loom. What began as a wish for escape becomes a harrowing descent—where love, once a salvation, may be the path to ruin.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Independent

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Guardian

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Bachtrack

Faust creatives

Director - David McVicar

Music - Charles-François Gounod

Choreographer - Michael Keegan-Dolan

Conductor - Maurizio Benini

Libretto - Jules Barbier and Michel Carré

Set designer - Charles Edwards

Costume Designer - Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designer - Paule Constable

Faust cast