Don Pasquale tickets are available now!

Donizetti's witty story, Don Pasquale, has charmed and surprised audiences for centuries. Combined with a dazzling score, this comic tale of trickery and facade remains as fun and animated as ever.

The Story of Don Pasquale

Wealthy ageing bachelor Don Pasquale is outraged by his nephew Ernesto's intention to marry Norina, an impoverished widow, so he decides to find a bride and disinherit his nephew. At first, Ernesto and Norina despair at the news. However, their friend Doctor Malatesta helps them hatch a plan to get the better of Pasquale.

First, Malatesta persuades Norina to pose as his sister, then introduces her to Don Pasquale as a potential bride. Pasquale is so pleased with the timid young woman he meets that he insists they marry at once. Witnessed by a fake notary, the marriage takes place, and Pasquale's 'bride' changes from meek to overbearing as she torments her 'husband'.

When Pasquale finds a note from his 'wife' to her lover, arranging a rendezvous, he decides to confront her. With all the pieces of their plan in place, the conspirators are ready to expose their deception, but will Don Pasquale forgive them?

Don Pasquale returns to The Royal Opera House

Damiano Michieletto's rousing production returns after a successful 2019 run and shows how relevant and contemporary the characters remain today.

Book Don Pasquale tickets now to catch this modern take on a hilarious classic. Boasting a fantastic cast and creative team, this is a comic opera you cannot afford to miss.