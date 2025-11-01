Dead Man Walking Tickets
A conflicting drama plays out behind the bars of a high-security United States prison, book your official tickets to Dead Man Walking today.
About Dead Man Walking
Based on the real-life memoir of Sister Helen Prejean and famously adapted into the Oscar-winning film starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn, Dead Man Walking unfolds within the stark confines of a high-security U.S. prison. Set against Jake Heggie’s hauntingly lyrical score—crafted by Musical America’s 2025 Composer of the Year—this opera explores a powerful emotional and moral conflict. Now recognised as the most frequently performed opera of the 21st century, it continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Most Performed Opera of the 21st Century: Since its 2000 premiere, Dead Man Walking has become the most widely performed contemporary opera globally.
- Award-Winning Composer: The score is composed by Jake Heggie, recently named Musical America’s 2025 Composer of the Year for his contributions to modern opera.
- UK Premiere at ENO: This marks the first time Dead Man Walking will be staged by English National Opera, debuting as part of the 2025/26 season.
Dead Man Walking Cast and Creatives
Main Creatives
- Conductor – Kerem Hasan
- Director – Annilese Miskimmon
- Set Designer – Alex Eales
- Costume Designer – Evie Gurney
Main Cast
- Sister Helen – Christine Rice
- Joseph de Rocher – Michael Mayes
- Mrs Patrick De Rocher – Sarah Connolly
- Sister Rose – Madeline Boreham