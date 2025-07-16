Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Così Fan Tutte Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Così Fan Tutte

    Mozart’s Italian comedy is the ultimate relationship test

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    3 hr 10 mins
    Performance dates
    6 - 21 February 2026
    Special notice

    No Under 5s – unless specifically stated otherwise

    Children under the age of 16 must be seated with an adult/someone over 18. The adult cannot be sitting separately.

    Our cloakroom fee is £2 per item, whether it’s a bag or a coat. We can accommodate small bags, coats, and other small items. We class a small bag as standard rucksack size or smaller or a standard handbag. Our cloakroom opens 75 minutes before the performance. It remains open for 30 minutes following the show

    Latecomers - if you are late, you will be able to view the performance on a TV monitor whilst our staff wait for an appropriate point in the performance to allow you to enter the auditorium and take your seat. Our staff will try to do this as early as they can within the performance but this isn’t always possible and in some cases you may be asked to wait until the interval.

    Next Available Performances of Così Fan Tutte

    TODAY is 16th July 2025

    February 2026

    Tags:

    OperaLimited Run TicketsEnglish National Opera TicketsLondon Coliseum Tickets

    We use cookies