Così fan tutte London tickets
Experience all the fun of the fair as Mozart’s Italian comedy masterpiece, Così fan tutte, returns to the London Coliseum. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.
About Così fan tutte
Step right up for Così fan tutte, Mozart’s sharp-witted Italian comedy where love is put to the test in a whirlwind of disguise, deception, and desire. Set in 1950s Coney Island, this playful opera follows two couples caught in a risky bet that challenges loyalty and trust - under the watchful eye of the scheming Don Alfonso.
Amidst fairground rides, circus acts, and a day full of surprises, emotions run high and nothing is as it seems. With Mozart’s enchanting score and a setting full of nostalgic charm, Così fan tutte offers a rollercoaster ride of romance, comedy, and clever twists that’s perfect for fans of operatic mischief and heart-tugging melodies.
It’s worth the applause!
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A perfect introduction to opera’ - Broadway World
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Great evening’s entertainment - Daily Express
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Elegant and fleet’ - The Stage
Così fan tutte cast
- Andrew Foster-Williams
- Samantha Clarke
- Bethany Horak-Hallett
- Joshua Blue
- Darwin Prakash
- Ailish Tynan
Così fan tutte creatives
- Director - Phelim McDermott
- Set Designer - Tom Pye
- Conductor - Royal Northern Sinfonia