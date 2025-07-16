Così fan tutte London tickets

Experience all the fun of the fair as Mozart’s Italian comedy masterpiece, Così fan tutte, returns to the London Coliseum. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

About Così fan tutte

Step right up for Così fan tutte, Mozart’s sharp-witted Italian comedy where love is put to the test in a whirlwind of disguise, deception, and desire. Set in 1950s Coney Island, this playful opera follows two couples caught in a risky bet that challenges loyalty and trust - under the watchful eye of the scheming Don Alfonso.

Amidst fairground rides, circus acts, and a day full of surprises, emotions run high and nothing is as it seems. With Mozart’s enchanting score and a setting full of nostalgic charm, Così fan tutte offers a rollercoaster ride of romance, comedy, and clever twists that’s perfect for fans of operatic mischief and heart-tugging melodies.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A perfect introduction to opera’ - Broadway World

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Great evening’s entertainment - Daily Express

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Elegant and fleet’ - The Stage

Così fan tutte cast

Andrew Foster-Williams

Samantha Clarke

Bethany Horak-Hallett

Joshua Blue

Darwin Prakash

Ailish Tynan

Così fan tutte creatives