Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Cinderella longs to meet her true love, her Prince Charming. But constantly catering to the demands of her selfish stepsisters, she leaves little room for her dreams to flourish.

About Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

It’s the legendary tale of Cinderella, with a few magical twists. Instead of one Fairy Godmother, Cinderella and Don Ramiro are guided by a chorus of ancestral spirits, an otherworldly team who steer the pair towards love with a sprinkling of fairy dust.

Expect surprises: there are pumpkins, mice and a glass slipper, although not where you might think. And of course, no Cinderella would be complete without a beautiful gown fit for a Princess.

One thing you can be certain of is the timeless score…Rossini demonstrates his ability to write bubbling, effervescent music suitable for a comedy that matches The Barber of Seville. With arias that reach for the heights and ensembles that fizz, Cinderella (La Cenerentola) shows him at the peak of his powers.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Star Performers in ENO Debuts : Mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny (Angelina) and tenor Aaron Godfrey-Mayes (Don Ramiro) make their ENO debuts, joined by Charles Rice as Dandini, Simon Bailey as Don Magnifico, and David Ireland as Alidoro.

Acclaimed Creative Team : Directed by International Opera Award-nominated Julia Burbach—hailed as a “force to be reckoned with” (Classical Music)—and conducted by Yi-Chen Lin, praised for her “champagne-like effervescence” (Seen and Heard International).

New Vision for a Beloved Classic: This vibrant, brand-new production reimagines Rossini’s Cinderella story with fresh theatrical flair and emotional depth.

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Conductor- Yi-Chen Li

Director - Julia Burbach

Set Designer - Herbert Murauer

Costume Designer - Sussie Juhlin-Wallén

Main Cast