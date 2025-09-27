Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cinderella (La Cenerentola) Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

    It’s Cinderella, but not as you know it.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+.
    Running time
    2hrs 45 mins
    Performance dates
    27 Sep – 14 Oct 2025
    Content
    This production is suitable for families and children – please note that the London Coliseum has an age recommendation of 5+.
    Special notice

    No Under 5s – unless specifically stated otherwise

    Children under the age of 16 must be seated with an adult/someone over 18. The adult cannot be sitting separately.

    Our cloakroom fee is £2 per item, whether it’s a bag or a coat. We can accommodate small bags, coats, and other small items. We class a small bag as standard rucksack size or smaller or a standard handbag. Our cloakroom opens 75 minutes before the performance. It remains open for 30 minutes following the show

    Latecomers - if you are late, you will be able to view the performance on a TV monitor whilst our staff wait for an appropriate point in the performance to allow you to enter the auditorium and take your seat. Our staff will try to do this as early as they can within the performance but this isn’t always possible and in some cases you may be asked to wait until the interval.

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

    TODAY is 16th July 2025

    September 2025 October 2025

    Tags:

    OperaFamily Friendly TicketsEnglish National Opera TicketsLondon Coliseum Tickets

    We use cookies