    Carmen Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Carmen

    Calixto Bieito’s acclaimed production of Carmen, a must-see opera, returns to the ENO.

    54 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. one interval)
    Performance dates
    1 February - 24 February 2023
    Content
    This production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Sung in English with surtitled for sung words displayed above the stage.

    Access
    There will be a signed performance on Tuesday 25 February.

    Carmen Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (54 customer reviews)

    Gawain the Cat

    29 February 20

    Carmen was GREAT - I was just disappointed that I had paid over £60 for tickets that had a face value of £50 and at no time was the extortionate level of commission charged by TrustPilot explained - I thought I had been buying them direct!

    Francis BECKERS

    28 February 20

    Excellent singers and choir !! Staging sometimes ridiculous and always to noisy and disturbing the singers and the music.

