Calixto Bieito’s Carmen London opera tickets on sale now for 2022-23 ENO season!

London theatre tickets for Carmen, which is widely considered to be one of the most popular and most frequently staged operas of all time, will undoubtedly be as desirable as the hunger the protagonist creates in men and the love she desires. The astonishing production will come to the London Coliseum for a limited run spanning from 1 February to 24 February 2023.

What is the Carmen opera about?

Calixto Bieito’s production, in collaboration with Den Norske Opera and Ballet, explores the complexity of the relationships between the sexes in the 1970s at the tail-end of Franco’s regime. It is an examination of a woman who craves love but instead creates jealousy and obsession. She invokes a hunger in men but risks being consumed by it herself.

One of the most well-known operas of all time boasts an unforgettable score from the masterful Georges Bizet, who sadly died just three months after the premiere of Carmen in 1875 and therefore never knew of the true achievement he made with this indisputable masterpiece. His score is accompanied by a brilliant libretto from Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac and bursts with unbelievably passionate melodies. With numerous ear-catching numbers, including the immensely popular ‘Habanera’ along with ‘Toreador’s Song’ and ‘Flower Song’, you’ll be humming the tunes of Bizet’s score long after the curtain falls.

Who is starring in the 2023 London Carmen opera?

The title role will see internationally renowned mezzo Ginger Costa-Jackson as Carmen star alongside Sean Panikkar who returns to reprise the role of Don José. Also returning to the company are Nmon Ford as Escamillo, Sophie Bevan as Micaela and Keel Watson as Zuniga. The cast is completed by Benson Wilson as Morales, Alexandra Oomens and Ellie Laugharne sharing the role of Frasquita, Niamh O’Sullivan as Mercedes, Seán Boylan as Dancairo, and Innocent Masuku as Remendado.

The show will be conducted by Kerem Hasan. Joining director Bieito is revival director Jamie Manton (currently directing Paul Bunyan, recently Associate Director for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic). Alfons Flores is the set designer and Merce Paloma is the costume designer. Bruno Poet is the original lighting designer and Martin Doone is the revival lighting designer. Translations are from Christopher Cowell.

Don’t miss affordable London ENO tickets for Carmen at the West End’s London Coliseum) in winter 2023!

The widely loved and popular opera prepares to return to London and tickets for Carmen will prove to be in demand as its reputation depicts. Be sure to book tickets for this limited run at the London Coliseum.