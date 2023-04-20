Blue tickets at the London Coliseum are available now

Blue is a powerful contemporary opera by Tony-nominated US composer Jeanine Tesori. With a keen focus on police brutality against African American communities, the piece makes its UK debut in 2023, with tickets on sale now.

The Story of Blue

Blue is an intimate family drama exploring the impacts of police brutality on African American families. It follows the story of a Black couple in Harlem who wrestle with the killing of their activist son by a white police officer. But, more than that, the Father must also confront his own identity as a cop.

The piece is a tragic story addressing contemporary issues around race and iniquity, placing the effects of police violence against unarmed Black men at the heart of its narrative.

Blue comes to the UK

The Glimmerglass Festival commissioned Blue in 2015. When it premiered in 2019, it received several awards, including being named Best New Opera by the Music Critics Association of North America in 2020.

Never before performed in the UK, Tesori's moving piece finally reaches the UK. Tinuke Craig, an up-and-coming star of British theatre, makes her operatic debut as a director. Meanwhile, former ENO Mackerras Fellow Mathew Kofi Waldren conducts. The costumes and set are by Alex Lowde.

Nadine Benjamin, a former ENO Harewood Artist, takes on the role of the Mother, while Michael Summer makes his debut with ENO as the Father. Joining them is Zwakele Tshabalala, a new Harewood artist who also appears in It's a Wonderful Life this season.

Blue tickets will be in high demand thanks to a limited run of performances, so book now to witness a riveting performance of this gripping new opera.