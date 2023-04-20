Menu
    Blue Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Blue

    The UK premiere of this award-winning contemporary opera.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    2 hours
    Performance dates
    20 April - 4 May 2023
    Special notice

    Sung in English. Our surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

    Tags:

    OperaPremiereContemporaryLimited RunEnglish National Opera

