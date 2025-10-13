Albert Herring Tickets
This witty and unconventional opera offers a sharp take on small-town quirks and is sure to spark curiosity and conversation across the country. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!
About Albert Herring
Composed in 1947, Britten demonstrates his versatility by creating a good-natured comedy. From its gentle ribbing of English Victorian music to its sly quote from Wagner, his light-hearted touch lets the humour shine through the music. The score also requires the same thirteen instruments that he used in his previous opera The Rape of Lucretia.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Standout Cast: Tenor Caspar Singh stars as the reluctant hero Albert, with Leah-Marian Jones as his formidable mother, Mrs Herring. The cast also features Emma Bell as Lady Billows, Mark Le Brocq as Mayor Upfold, and Sir Willard White as Superintendent Budd.
- Top-Tier Creative Team: Directed by Antony McDonald—“constantly in demand throughout the UK” (The Stage)—and conducted by Daniel Cohen, praised for his “golden combination of clarity and expression.”
- Bold Reimagining of a Britten Classic: This production brings fresh life and wit to Britten’s satirical opera, with vibrant storytelling and standout performances.
Albert Herring Cast and Creatives
Main Creatives
- Conductor – Daniel Cohen
- Director & Designer – Antony McDonald
- Lighting Designer – Matthew Richardson
- Associate Director – Sophie Daneman
Main Cast
Casting to be announced.