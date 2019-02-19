Menu
    Akhnaten Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Akhnaten

    Phelim McDermott‘s Olivier Award-winning production of Philip Glass‘s Akhnaten returns to the ENO

    9 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 55 minutes
    Performance dates
    11 March – 5 April2023
    Content
    Please be aware that this production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Special notice

    Sung in Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian with no surtitles.

    Akhnaten Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (9 customer reviews)

    David Rochester

    19 February 19

    The opera was great but the view was not. The reservation site said there was a clear view but didnt say a clear view of what exactly. Admittedly, these were cheap seats for this venue but I think it would be much more accurate to describe the view as limited. We could see half of the stage at best and virtually nothing of action higher up in the stage. Still glad we went though.

    Customer M.T.

    17 February 19

    Superb, fantastic, uplifting, brilliant ++++ Seen this and the previous 1986 production 2x each Hoping for more!!!!

