Tickets for Ankhaten in its return to the London Coliseum

Phelim McDermott returns to the London Coliseum with his Olivier Award-winning production of Philip Glass’s Akhnaten. Following several sell-out runs, the production is set for an extremely limited run in Spring 2023.

Philip Glass’s Akhnaten

This captivating opera pulls parts of its text from ancient hymns and the prayers and inscriptions sung in the original Hebrew, Egyptian and Akkadian. Allow the mood of the piece to take you on a journey back to the ancient world invoked by Glass’s score.

This mesmerising production tells the story of Akhnaten. A man who changed the world. He was the first Pharaoh to switch from worshipping a plethora of gods to only one: The Sun God Aten.

Ankhaten cast and creatives

Renowned countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo reprises the titular role, alongside Chrystal E. Williams as Nefertiti and Haegee Lee as Queen Tye. Keel Watson returns as Aye and Zachary James returns as the Scribe. They are joined by Benson Wilson as Horemhab and Paul Curievici as High Priest of Amon. The cast is completed by Ellie Neate, Isabelle Peters, Ella Taylor, Felicity Buckland, Sinead O’Kelly and Lauren Young as Daughters 1-6.

Karen Kamensek will conduct the Phelim McDermott production. Tom Pye is the set designer, Kevin Pollard is the costume designer and Bruno Poet is the lighting designer. Choreography comes from Sean Gandini.

Ankhaten tickets are now on sale!

The true sun god has returned to the London Coliseum. Book your opera tickets now for Philip Glass’s Akhnaten whilst availability lasts.