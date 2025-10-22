Spotlight on: Rachel Tucker

Rachel Tucker is one of musical theatre’s most celebrated leading ladies, known for her powerhouse voice, emotional intensity, and commanding stage presence. Over her two-decade career, the Belfast-born star has captivated audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked in the West End and on Broadway, she’s also wowed audiences in runaway hits, including; Come From Away, Sunset Boulevard, Hadestown, and The Great Gatsby. Her performance as Beverley Bass in Come From Away earned her an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, cementing her reputation as the queen of the West End (and Newfoundland). .

Who is Rachel Tucker?

Rachel Tucker is an acclaimed Northern Irish actress and singer, best known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence. Born in Belfast, Tucker began performing at the age of 9, singing on the cabaret circuit with her father, Tommy (Tucker) Kelly and sister Margaret Kelly in the band: Tucker Kelly and the Kelstar. No stranger to a talent show, Tucker went on to compete in Popstars: Ireland, Michael Barrymore's My Kind of Music, Star for a Night and I’d Do Anything. Later, she trained at the renowned Royal Academy of Music.

Where have you seen her before?

Tucker is perhaps most famous for portraying Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked, a role she played to great acclaim in both the West End and on Broadway. Her performance cemented her status as one of musical theatre’s defining gravity voices. She also originated the role of Beverley Bass in the West End production of Come From Away, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Beyond these, she’s appeared in Sunset Boulevard (alternating the role of Norma Desmond with Olivier award-winner Nicole Scherzinger), Hadestown, The Great Gatsby, The Last Ship, and countless others - each showcasing her remarkable vocal range and dramatic depth.