First Look: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montague in rehearsals for Elf the Musical

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” - and that’s exactly what’s happening in the rehearsal room for Elf the Musical!

We’ve been treated to a first look behind the scenes as Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Aled Jones step into their festive roles as Buddy, Jovie, and Walter Hobbs ahead of the show’s run at the Aldwych Theatre this Christmas.

Adapted from the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf the Musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The story follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who travels to New York City in search of his real father, and a little Christmas spirit along the way.

Joining the leads are Rosanna Hyland (Back to the Future: The Musical) as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis (Wicked) as Santa/Mr Greenway, Lucinda Lawrence (9 to 5 the Musical) as Deb, and Dermot Canavan (Fiddler on the Roof) as the Store Manager.