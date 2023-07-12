Tickets are now available for Zog!

Zog is flying into the Rose Theatre this summer for a magical adventure you won’t want to miss! Playing for 5 days only, don’t let your chance to experience this smash-hit stage adaptation go up in smoke! Book your tickets today.

About Zog

Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns, and roars his way through years one, two, and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet…a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

About Julia Donaldson

Julia Donaldson is one of the UK's most beloved and respected children’s authors in modern history. Responsible for the much-loved phenomenon, The Gruffalo, as well as the equally iconic Room on the Broom, Stick Man and Zog, Donaldson has well and truly earned her place in people’s hearts (as well as their bookshelves!)

The cast and creatives of Zog

Directed by Emma Kilbey, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, and design by Katie Sykes. The lighting designer is Ric Mountjoy, the musical director is Bobby Delany, with choreography from Katie Beard. Orchestrations by Paul Herbert and puppetry direction from Edie Edmunson.

Danny Hendrix plays Zog, alongside Lois Glenister as Pearl, Ben Locke as Gadabout, and Louise Grayford as Madam Dragon. They are joined by Etta Williams as ensemble/swing, Rhys Wild as swing/assistant stage manager, and Ben Williams-Jones as swing.

