Your Lie in April London Tickets

After 10 phenomenal sold-out West End performances of Death Note the Musical in Concert, its producers have reunited to stage the European premiere of one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in manga history, Your Lie in April – The Musical in Concert, which is set to hit the stage of Theatre Royal Drury Lane, book your tickets now!

The Story Of Your Lie in April

This musical adaption of a manga favourite story, Your Lie in April, brings to life the poignant story of Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy, and his inability to play following his mother’s death. He strikes a friendship with violinist Kaori Miyazono and she slowly encourages him to perform again.

Your Lie in April History

This adaption is based on Your Lie in April, a five-million-selling manga by Naoshi Arakawa published by KODANSHA LTD. Naoshi Arakawa/KODANSHA. It was serialised in Kodansha's Monthly Shōnen Magazine from April 2011 to May 2015 and was later adapted into an anime television series.

Your Lie in April London Creatives

Main Creatives