With Courage London tickets
A new folk musical celebrating the 200 year history of the RNLI, With Courage draws on the stories, legacy and lives that make up the awe-inspiring charity. Playing a strictly limited run at The Other Palace, book your official tickets today.
What is With Courage about?
Witnesses to a tragedy in 1886, Charles and Marion Macara unite to support a town in grief, inspiring a nationwide movement. Current day navigator, Shannon, grapples with her place amongst her family's long legacy of life-saving; when disaster looms, she and her coxswain father Eddie must race against time to save a life. In two hundred years, the same question remains - how far will you go to save a stranger?
Facts and critical acclaim
- With Courage was produced to coincide with, and celebrate, the RNLI’s bicentenary.
- The RNLI has saved over 146,000 lives since its inception at the City of London Tavern pub in 1824, an average of two lives saved per day.
With Courage creatives
- Book, music & lyrics - Jon Hare
- Director - Charlotte Westenra
- Musical Director - Mary Erskine
- Design - Anna Kelsey
With Courage cast
Casting to be announced.