With Courage London tickets

A new folk musical celebrating the 200 year history of the RNLI, With Courage draws on the stories, legacy and lives that make up the awe-inspiring charity. Playing a strictly limited run at The Other Palace, book your official tickets today.

What is With Courage about?

Witnesses to a tragedy in 1886, Charles and Marion Macara unite to support a town in grief, inspiring a nationwide movement. Current day navigator, Shannon, grapples with her place amongst her family's long legacy of life-saving; when disaster looms, she and her coxswain father Eddie must race against time to save a life. In two hundred years, the same question remains - how far will you go to save a stranger?

Facts and critical acclaim

With Courage was produced to coincide with, and celebrate, the RNLI’s bicentenary.

The RNLI has saved over 146,000 lives since its inception at the City of London Tavern pub in 1824, an average of two lives saved per day.

With Courage creatives

Book, music & lyrics - Jon Hare

Director - Charlotte Westenra

Musical Director - Mary Erskine

Design - Anna Kelsey

With Courage cast

Casting to be announced.