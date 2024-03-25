WILD ABOUT YOU – A New Musical in Concert Tickets

WILD ABOUT YOU - A New Musical in Concert with music and lyrics by Broadway star, Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful the Carole King Musical), is coming to the West End. With a book written by Eric Holmes and musical direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds, it is produced by two-time Tony Award® winner, Brian Spector. Book your Wild About You tickets now!

About The Show

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

WILD ABOUT YOU London Cast

Eric McCormack.

Further casting to be confirmed.