White Rose: The Musical London tickets
Following a critically acclaimed run off-Broadway, White Rose: The Musical makes its UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre this spring. Playing a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this uplifting new musical. Book your official tickets today.
What is White Rose: The Musical about?
This powerful and inspiring new musical is based on a true story of a political uprising. Based on a small group of university students in Munich who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler’s lies and Nazi deception. The musical explores the lives often overlooked by history.
Facts and critical acclaim
- “Impactful, uplifting. White Rose is a MUST SEE tour de force” - New York Skyline
- Will Nunziata won Best Director at the London Movie Awards and Best First Time Director of a Short at the New York Movie Awards and Paris Film Awards
White Rose: The Musical creatives
- Book and Lyrics - Brian Belding
- Music - Natalie Brice
- Direction - Will Nunziata
White Rose: The Musical cast
Casting to be announced.