White Rose: The Musical London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run off-Broadway, White Rose: The Musical makes its UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre this spring. Playing a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this uplifting new musical. Book your official tickets today.

What is White Rose: The Musical about?

This powerful and inspiring new musical is based on a true story of a political uprising. Based on a small group of university students in Munich who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler’s lies and Nazi deception. The musical explores the lives often overlooked by history.

Facts and critical acclaim

“Impactful, uplifting. White Rose is a MUST SEE tour de force” - New York Skyline

Will Nunziata won Best Director at the London Movie Awards and Best First Time Director of a Short at the New York Movie Awards and Paris Film Awards

White Rose: The Musical creatives

Book and Lyrics - Brian Belding

- Brian Belding Music - Natalie Brice

- Natalie Brice Direction - Will Nunziata

White Rose: The Musical cast

Casting to be announced.