West End Musical Love Songs Tickets

After a highly successful debut in 2021, West End Musical Love Songs is back with a second show at the Apollo Theatre. This concert will take you on a romantic journey that you won't forget. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's, Galentine's or simply love musicals, this is the perfect night out or gift for a loved one. Playing for a strictly limited run, book your tickets today!

About West End Musical Love Songs

West End Musical Love Songs is a magnificent performance that brings together the most romantic songs from the most iconic musicals of all time performed by the biggest West End Stars. You can expect to be moved to tears by the heart-wrenching ballads and mesmerized by the enchanting melodies. The team behind West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas bring you a night of West End romance that will leave you spellbound.

The full line up is set to be announced, but will feature West End stars including host Shanay Holmes.

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

• Presenting the show is Shanay Holmes, who founded and runs West End Productions with Chris Steward. They won best producer at the British Black Theatre Awards in 2021. • At the same award show, the team won Best Production for their West End Musical concert series. • West End Musical Productions also produces Musical Con the musical theatre fan convention.