Spooky season has arrived in London, meaning that one of the West End's most popular concert series is back, this time with a Halloween theme to give audiences an unforgettable night of tricks and treats.

West End Halloween is a night of freakish delights

West End Halloween sees a production centred around popular show tunes on All Hallows' Eve, at the Lyric Theatre in London. For the ghoulish event, some of the biggest names in the West End will group together to explore musicals with a much darker tone. Numbers will be taken from various productions such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Phantom Of The Opera, Thriller, Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd and cult classics such as The Addams, Bat Boy, Carrie and Jekyll & Hyde.

Witness the creepy classics of West End Halloween!

Created by the producer of Drive In, West End Musical Brunch, and Celebration & Christmas - West End Halloween is a night of dancing and singing. Casting is to be confirmed.

For a Halloween celebration that you won't forget, book your West End Halloween tickets today!