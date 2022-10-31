Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End Musical Halloween Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    West End Musical Halloween

    For a night of freakish delight, get tickets for West End Halloween at Lyric Theatre London.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    The running time of this production is 2 hours
    Performance dates
    31 October 2022

    Next Available Performances of West End Musical Halloween

    TODAY is 12th September 2022

    October 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies