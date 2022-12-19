West End Musical Christmas returns to London for Christmas 2022!

The West End’s biggest stars are coming together to celebrate the festive season this Winter with the return of West End Musical Christmas live at the Lyric Theatre! This spectacular concert will be in the West End for one performance only on Monday 19th December. Tickets for West End Musical Christmas are bound to sell out so be sure to secure yours now!

Who is on the West End Musical Christmas lineup?

The_West End Musical Christmas_ 2022 lineup has yet to be announced, but if it is anything like last year you can expect the best and brightest stars of London's West End to grace the stage, and there may even be a few special guests...

What is West End Musical Christmas about?

This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza is brought to you by the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive-In and West End Musical Celebration - Live at The Palace. West End Musical Drive-In was the biggest musical theatre concert series to this date, as well as being the first live concert to open since lockdown. It sold out 13 performances over the course of 3 months and featured over 70 performers with 1000s of guests in attendance.

West End Musical Christmas is going to be the ultimate festive celebration in the West End this holiday season! Starring an incredible cast of West End stars, plus a live band and dance ensemble, the show guarantees the perfect festive outing for fans of musical theatre fans.

Book tickets for West End Musical Christmas at the Lyric this Winter!

West End Musical Christmas is the perfect night out for musical theatre fans this Christmas. Make sure you book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Lyric Theatre whilst availability lasts!