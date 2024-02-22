We’ll Have Nun of It London Tickets

It’s 1967 - there’s a change in the breeze. A new contraceptive pill is available, same-sex relationships are legal and second-wave feminism is in full flux. Against this new era, four friends navigate life at St Anne’s Convent School. But as opinions collide and feelings towards one another shift, the group’s final year doesn’t play out as planned.

About We’ll Have Nun of It

A poignant, new coming-of-age musical which explores struggles surrounding Irish emigration, sexuality, and faith, We’ll Have Nun of It prompts important questions about growing up in a divided world and highlights the vitality of sisterhood during dark times.

With a dynamic, multi-instrumentalist cast and explosive soul-folk score you don’t want to miss one of Edinburgh Fringe’s hottest five startickets with Playbill, WhatsOnStage and Forbes billing it the pick of the festival.

Praise & Accolades

Broadway World: ‘Derry Girls meets Spring Awakening in this absolute triumph of new musical theatre writing.

The Scotsman: ‘So much energy and inventiveness, it is a joy to witness’.

Theatre Weekly: ‘We’ll Have Nun of It is an impressive feat’.

Musical Theatre Review: ‘[This show] will lift your spirits until you can’t help but join in and celebrate the wonders of youth and its indomitable spirit.’.

WhatsOnStage Top Musicals to See at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

Playbill Pick of Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Forbes Top LGBTQ+ Shows to See at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

BBC Radio 2 Elaine Paige Show feature. Pleasance Charlie Hartill Award Finalist-



Please Bear In Mind

We’ll Have Nun of It is suitable for ages 14+. We’ll Have Nun of It contains themes of sexual abuse and strong language.

We’ll Have Nun of It London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Eliza - Angel Lema

Sarah - Chaya Gupta

Bernie - Heather Gourdie

Mary - Juliette Artigala

Caragh - Michaela Murphy

Main Creatives