We Aren’t Kids Anymore London tickets

Starring Dylan Mulvaney (2023 Attitude’s Woman of the Year), Olivier Award-winner Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)) and Aimie Atkinson (Six) Drew Gasparini’s viral concept album We Aren’t Kids Anymore, comes to the Savoy Theatre for one night only! Known for his Broadway scores on musicals; The Karate Kid, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, don’t miss your chance to be one of the first to experience We Aren’t Kids Anymore. Book your official tickets today

About We Aren’t Kids Anymore

Originally an autobiographical tale, We Aren’t Kids Anymore has evolved into a poignant exploration of the complex, yet fundamentally universal, experience of navigating our path through life, and all the emotional multiplicity it brings; the highest joys, the deepest regrets, and the fleeting moments of pride – life is often a series of guesses, punctuated by key moments of feeling as we negotiate its inevitable failures and successes.

The story of this uplifting musical is told from five distinct perspectives, crossing age, generation and gender. We Aren’t Kids Anymore explores the complexities of having a dream, chasing that dream, and the rocky path between the two. At its core, this musical reminds us that, no matter who you are, growing up is still a journey of guesses made in the dark.

Facts and critical acclaim

Drew Gasparini is the recipient of the John Lennon Songwriters Award. He also took home the "Best of Fest" award at the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

At 22, Sam Tutty became one of the youngest winners of the Best Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical Olivier Award for his star-making turn in Dear Evan Hansen.

In 2023, Dylan Mulvaney received a Queerties Groundbreaker Award, a Streamy Award, and Attitude's Woman of the Year Award. She was also named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 the same year!

Aimie Atkinson is the winner of the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre Award and the Craig Dodd Award for Best Supporting Actress

Please bear in mind

We Aren’t Kids Anymore is recommended for ages 12+. The show includes references to an allegorical character trying to overcome a range of addictions and at times the use of colourful language.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore cast

Dylan Mulvaney

Sam Tutty

Aimie Atkinson

We Aren’t Kids Anymore creatives