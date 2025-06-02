Velma Celli: Show Queen London tickets

Join award-winning Cabaret super-star Velma Celli for a celebration of the best West End and Broadway hits. Playing at the Duchess Theatre for one night only, don’t miss your chance to spend the evening with an international diva. Book your official tickets to Velma Celli: Show Queen today!

About Velma Celli: Show Queen

If it is show tunes you like then this is the Cabaret for you.

Velma “herself” has appeared in hit iconic West End mega shows including; Cats, Chicago, Fame and Rent but this show takes us to every corner of the fabulous genre from Webber, Schwartz to Schönberg and many more, like, more than Six!

Grease up your voice boxes and head to Theatre Land in the fabulous Duchess Theatre, West End and come Hear the People Sing the Sound Of Music worthy of royalty or Hamilton himself in this Greatest of Cabaret Shows.

Facts and critical acclaim

Celli is known as "The UK's Queen of live vocal drag" and has performed a tribute to UK music icons including Adele, Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox, Florence Welch, Leona Lewis, and The Spice Girls.

“The Voice of an Angel” - Metro

“Electrifying vocals” The List

“A true Icon” Broadway Baby

Velma Celli: Show Queen cast