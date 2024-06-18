Unfortunate Tickets

After its huge success at the Edinburgh Fringe, *Unfortunate the Musical* has been making waves on it’s major UK tour, and will be coming to the Churchill Theatre this June! This hilarious parody musical offers a new perspective on the classic Disney hit from Ursula's point of view. Wave goodbye to the story you thought you knew so well, and book your tickets now

##

About Unfortunate

The new musical follows Ursula as she shares her version of what really happened under the sea many years ago. It features an original soundtrack, a fantastic cast. With some jokes that probably wouldn't have been allowed in the original movie but will have you in floods of laughter. It's time to dive into this year's hottest night out.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment. Now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Director **Robyn Grant** has been nominated for multiple awards including a Writers Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Musical Theatre Book Writing in 2020

Composer **Tim Gilvin** has won several awards, including the Vault Festival Origin Award for New Writing (2016).

The show was completely sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

Creatives

**Book & Lyrics** - Robyn Grant & Daniel Foxx

**Music** - Tim Gilvin

**Director** – Robyn Grant

**Set, Costume & Puppet Designer** – Abby Clarke

**Choreographer** – Melody Sinclair

**Lighting Designer** – Adam King

Cast