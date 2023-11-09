Tickets for Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) are available now!

Penned by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, this new British musical promises to take you on a journey filled with laughter, romance, and unexpected twists! Anything could happen in this must-see heartfelt musical as two people from different worlds cross paths, book your tickets now!

About Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York)

Meet Dougal, a rather gullible and improbably optimistic Brit, who is travelling to New York for his father's second wedding…the father he has never met. Robin, the bride's sister, is waiting for him at the airport. She is a native New Yorker, but she doesn't have time to stop and take in the sights because she is running late for work.

Is it instant chemistry? Absolutely not.

However, with the city at their feet and a lavish wedding on the horizon, anything could happen.

About Jim Buchan & Kit Barne

Jim Buchan is an acclaimed composer who has created music for various films, including The Unseen (2017), Worth (2021), and T_he Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica_ (2021). His skills earned him recognition as the winner of the London Chamber Orchestra's young composer competition, as well as the Best Original Score win at the 2018 HorrorHaus Film Festival.

Kit Barne is a skilled poet whose works have been featured in esteemed publications such as Clinic, The White Review, Magma, and The Best British Poetry. In 2015, Kit received a commendation in the Poetry London competition.

Together, Jim and Kit collaborated on their first musical production titled The Season. The production received the 2018 Stiles & Drewe mentorship award and went on to win the Stage Debut Award in 2020.

Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) tickets are available now!

Will they ever see eye-to-eye? As the over-the-top wedding fastly approaches, Robin and Dougal must navigate the city during the biggest holiday periods of the year. See how the story unfolds, book your tickets for Two Strangers now!