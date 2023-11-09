Menu
    Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York)

    With the city at their feet and a lavish wedding on the horizon, anything could happen...

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    9 November - 23 December 2023
    Content
    Contains occasionally strong language and themes of sexual references.

    Tags:

    MusicalPremiereContemporaryLimited Run

