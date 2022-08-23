Treason The Musical live on stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Following its phenomenal online success, Treason The Musical is performing live in concert for the first time at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane as part of the venue's Summer Concerts series.

What is Treason about?

Described as 'the British Hamilton' (All That Dazzles), Treason is an exciting new musical about the 1605 gunpowder plot that tells a crucial part of England's history. With a stunning original score that fuses folk and pop, Treason will blow you away!

What songs are in Treason The Musical?

Treason features a spectacular score and lyrics by composer, lyricist, and book co-writer Ricky Allan.

During lockdown, several explosive tracks were released on various music streaming platforms and received a hugely positive reception. Following the success of songs such as 'Blind Faith', 'Take Things Into Our Own Hands', 'The Day Elizabeth Died', and 'The Cold Hard Ground', you can't miss the premiere of Treason!

Treason cast and creatives

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Cinderella, Les Miserables), Bradley Jaden (Wicked, My Fair Lady) and Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Kinky Boots, Hamilton) are among the stellar cast of the upcoming concert.

Hannah Chissick directs the production while Stephen McGill produces the show. Musical supervision is by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone. Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn co-wrote the book.

Treason The Musical concert tickets are on sale now!

This thrilling live concert will be performed on stage in front of an audience for the first time ever at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this August. After selling out its performance on 22nd August, a second date has been added thanks to explosive demand. So don't delay! Book Treason tickets today to see a show that musical theatre fans will not want to miss.