Trash! Tickets

This hilarious new family musical gives a whole new meaning to trash, featuring high-voltage percussion, comic performances, and more hi-vis jackets than bin day. This fun show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, with hilarious jokes you can recycle and won’t be able to keep your lid on. Don’t miss this exciting new musical that will sweep you off your feet. Book your tickets today

About Trash!

This musical takes place in a garbage recycling center, where four creative workers give new life to all kinds of waste using percussion, movement and slapstick. Butane bottles, umbrellas, balls, tool boxes, horns, bin bags… These guys turn everything into colourful musical sketches full of wit and humor. This is trash turned into treasure.

Facts and Critical Acclaim