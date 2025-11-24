Menu
    To Sir, With Love Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    To Sir, With Love

    A love letter to an extraordinary man who changed lives.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a valid ticket.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    24 November 2025
    Content
    Please be aware that other patrons around you may stand during the concert.

    Next Available Performances of To Sir, With Love

    TODAY is 20th August 2025

    November 2025

