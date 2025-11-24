To Sir, With Love Tickets

The moving and inspiring story, based on **E.R. Braithwaite**’s powerful memoir, is coming to the Gillian Lynne Theatre for one night only this November.

From soaring the skies with the RAF to inspiring a generation, this is the story of one man’s extraordinary life in the face of prejudice. Starring British music icon, actress, and Grammy nominee Lulu this brilliant and uplifting performance explores the power of resilience and education. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert featuring an incredible score that includes the iconic title song To Sir, with Love. Tickets are available now.

About To Sir, With Love

For Braithwaite, a class wasn’t just a place to teach, it was a place to inspire. He was not only a Cambridge-educated engineer and a former RAF pilot, but also a man defined by his courage and his lifelong battle against social prejudices. When his students stepped into his classroom, they could expect a place of respect, where they were treated as emerging adults rather than troublesome youths, and judged on their own merit. Through challenges and determination, his goal was not just to prepare them for an exam, but to prepare them for the moment they left the school gates and entered the outside world.

It's Worth The Applause

The show is based on E.R. Braithwaite’s memoir, which was adapted into a film in 1967 starring Lulu. The film was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Show.

Musical Director **Kenny Seymour** previously won Best Original Score at the Global Music Awards for Talking with the Taxman about Poetry.

Creatives

Musical Director –** Kenny Seymour

Casting** - Debbie O’Brien