Tit Swingers London Tickets
“Oh ho unlucky son
Oh ho you’re done for done
They’re looking like a lover couldn’t be more wrong
You’d better run for cover when the TIT SWINGERS come”
Anne Bonney and Mary Read – polyamorous queer pirates named the Hellcats of the Seven Seas for their various vicious and notorious crimes…who fought with their tits out.
About The Show
They’re tired of living in the shadow of Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Calico Jack – the Tit Swingers are here to write their own sea shanties and become the immortal legends they know they deserve to be. A new punk gig musical – with added pirates.
Tit Swingers Creatives
Book, Music and Lyrics - Abey Bradbury and Sam Kearney-Edwardes