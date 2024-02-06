Tit Swingers London Tickets

“Oh ho unlucky son

Oh ho you’re done for done

They’re looking like a lover couldn’t be more wrong

You’d better run for cover when the TIT SWINGERS come”

Anne Bonney and Mary Read – polyamorous queer pirates named the Hellcats of the Seven Seas for their various vicious and notorious crimes…who fought with their tits out.

About The Show

They’re tired of living in the shadow of Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Calico Jack – the Tit Swingers are here to write their own sea shanties and become the immortal legends they know they deserve to be. A new punk gig musical – with added pirates.

Tit Swingers Creatives

Book, Music and Lyrics - Abey Bradbury and Sam Kearney-Edwardes