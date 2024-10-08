Tink Tickets

Following a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, *Tink* makes its debut at The Other Palace Studio this October. This magical, albeit messy, musical is a coming-of-age story for those who are, or ever have been, in their tweens, and teens. Expect witty and relatable songs, hilarious humour, and a beautiful story. Believe the imperfect to be perfect. Don’t miss out on this brilliant and unique new musical. Book your tickets now

About Tink

Did you know that fairies are born big? Tink was a big, brilliant young fairy. However, one day, in a tragic twist, Tink began to shrink.

Meet Tink, an imperfect, messy "female gaze fairytale" in all its ugly glory. This is a nostalgic and thoroughly modern coming-of-age musical monologue that navigates the complex social struggles of tweens, teens, and adults.

It's a love letter to a younger version of yourself, reminding you to shine, just like your younger self would want you to!

Tinks Facts and Critical Acclaim