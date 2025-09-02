Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Southend-on-Sea tickets

The record-breaking West End musical is playing at the Cliffs Pavilion for a strictly limited 6-day run! Don’t miss this rock ‘n’ roll epic that has had London screaming, “it’s simply the best!” Book your official tickets today.

About Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation into a multi award-winning global superstar, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them, winning 12 Grammy Awards and selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history.

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Experience her inspiring story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical fun facts

The roof-raising show interweaves 23 songs from Tina’s best-selling discography that are used in both a studio and concert setting. Chart-toppers like ‘What's Love Got To Do With It’, ‘Private Dancer’ and many more are all included.

Tina has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is the longest running musical at the Aldwych Theatre, ever

Please bear in mind

This performance takes place at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea. The musical is recommended for ages 14+. Under 5s will not be admitted. The show contains strobe lighting, loud music, gunshots, haze and scenes that some customers may find uncomfortabl