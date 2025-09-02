Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer TINA: The Tina Turner Musical - Southend Tickets at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical - Southend

    The record-breaking West End musical comes to Southend!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+.
    Running time
    2hrs 45mins
    Performance dates
    1 - 6 September 2025

    Offer TINA: The Tina Turner Musical - Southend Ticket Offer Details

    Valid on all performances 2 - 6 September 2025. Book by 6 September 2025.

    Next Available Performances of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical - Southend

    TODAY is 2nd September 2025

    September 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies