There’s A Monster in Your Show Tickets

Based on the bestselling children’s book by **Tom Fletcher**, *There’s A Monster In Your Show* is coming to the Riverside Studios for a strictly limited run this Summer. This interactive show is the perfect introduction to theatre for your little ones, filled with playful fun and interactive moments that will bring their favourite characters to life on stage. Don’t miss the chance to see this brand-new musical. Book your tickets today.

About There’s A Monster in Your Show

Join Dragon, Alien, and Unicorn, as they prepare to start a show on stage, but soon come to discover an unexpected guest, Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! Guaranteed to bring chaos and laughter as they help create a magical show. The group will be sure to learn about the joy of books and friendship. Accompanied with live music and plenty of interactive moments, this is the perfect show to enjoy together with your little ones.

Facts and Critical Acclaim