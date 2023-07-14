Menu
    Then, Now and Next Tickets at the Southwark Playhouse - Borough, London

    Then, Now and Next

    Then, Now & Next is a story of love, laughter, and the pursuit of something more...

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours (including an interval)
    Performance dates
    23 June 2023 - 29 July 2023
    Content
    Contains strong language and themes of trauma.
    Special notice

    Please note that this production takes place at Southwark Playhouse, Borough.

    Next Available Performances of Then, Now and Next

    TODAY is 14th July 2023

    July 2023

