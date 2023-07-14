Tickets for Then, Now & Next are available to book now!

Overflowing with love, laughter and self-discovery, Then, Now & Next is a marvellous new British musical that will capture your heart and fill it with hope for a better future. This true-to-life tale is penned by writers Christopher J Orton and Jon Robyns and stars an exceptional cast led by Alice Fearn! It begs the question…is it possible to be more than just okay? Join one woman as she dares to find out, book your tickets for Then, Now & Next at Southwark Playhouse now!

What is Then, Now & Next about?

Alex Shaw is a resilient woman, but she is also struggling with the weight of a challenging past. After a decade of intense love, loss and numerous highs and lows, we follow Alex as she desperately attempts to push forward. Alex is faced with the challenges of two romances: the youthful idealist Stephen and the dependable and mature Peter. As she gathers the scattered chapters of her life, she is able to re-build her story piece by piece, but the question remains - will she ever be more than just fine?

The cast and creatives of Then, Now & Next

The cast of Then, Now & Next is comprised of Alice Fearn, Peter Hannah, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Tori Allen-Martin and Justin Brett.

Then, Now & Next is written by Christopher J Orton and Jon Robyns and is directed by Julie Atherton with orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Ben Goddard-Young, musical direction by Honor Halford-MacLeod and set and costume design by Bob Sterrett.

