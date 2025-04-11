Theatre Mum

Kim is in some trouble, a Musical Theatre actor with an very childish boyfriend, ten-years in the ensemble and one missed rent payment away from moving back in with her controlling mother, her biggest fan and critic. Whist in this rut Kit has a night out with her friends which involved a drunken fling with her gay friend Ike, now she can not get him out of her head. Unable/unwilling to do a job outside of performing, Kit is determined to land a leading role with the help of her chaotic bestie Vinny and lush agent Judy. However the problem is, Kit thinks she could be pregnant…

Behind the curtain

This show is based on the book written by Rory Svensson .

. This show is apart of MTFestUK 2025 will be presented in an abridged workshop format, with scripts in hand.

Worth The Applause

This is a one-woman musical starring the Olivier & Grammy nominated Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hadestown, Cinderella).

Please Bear In Mind

This show is recommended for ages 18+

The Theatre Mum Creatives

Book - Rory Svensson Music & Lyrics - Helen Greenham Musical Director - Helen Greenham Director - Vicky Gimby

The Theatre Mum Cast

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hadestown, Cinderella)