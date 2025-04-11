Theatre Mum
Kim is in some trouble, a Musical Theatre actor with an very childish boyfriend, ten-years in the ensemble and one missed rent payment away from moving back in with her controlling mother, her biggest fan and critic. Whist in this rut Kit has a night out with her friends which involved a drunken fling with her gay friend Ike, now she can not get him out of her head. Unable/unwilling to do a job outside of performing, Kit is determined to land a leading role with the help of her chaotic bestie Vinny and lush agent Judy. However the problem is, Kit thinks she could be pregnant…
Behind the curtain
- This show is based on the book written by Rory Svensson.
- This show is apart of MTFestUK 2025 will be presented in an abridged workshop format, with scripts in hand.
Worth The Applause
This is a one-woman musical starring the Olivier & Grammy nominated Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hadestown, Cinderella).
Please Bear In Mind
This show is recommended for ages 18+
The Theatre Mum Creatives
Book - Rory Svensson
Music & Lyrics - Helen Greenham
Musical Director - Helen Greenham
Director - Vicky Gimby
The Theatre Mum Cast
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Hadestown, Cinderella)