    The Wind In The Willows Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    The Wind In The Willows

    Join Ratty, Badger, Mole and Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for everyone aged 5 and over, younger children upon parents' discretion. Everyone has to have their own seat.
    Running time
    1hr 40mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    29 - 30 July 2025

    The Wind In The Willows Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (43 customer reviews)

    Bryan

    1 September 17

    Our 9 year old granddaughter was truly spellbound for the entire performance. Not a single dud cast member . The set design was a work of total wonderment . M D and orchestra top top flight . bryan

    Susan Stead

    27 August 17

    An excellent show, ideal for three generations to enjoy.

    Next Available Performances of The Wind In The Willows

    July 2025

    The Wind In The Willows news

