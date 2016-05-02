Menu
    The War of the Worlds Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    The War of the Worlds

    We've always been at war with fake news...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hrs (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    16 - 26 October 2024

    4 / 5 (122 customer reviews)

    Jennifer Gow

    2 May 16

    It was an excellent show, just what I expected, even after hearing some not so good reviews.

    Laura Saunsbury

    2 May 16

    The orchestra was impressive but I found the show disappointing compared to how I remembered it. it was rather slow and seemed very repetitive. After about 15 minutes my teenage daughter and i were both bored.

    The War of the Worlds news

    Casting Announced For Jeff Wayne's Musical Phenomenon The War Of The Worlds With Liam Neeson In 3D Hologram 21/1/2016, 2.09pm

