The War of the Worlds London tickets

Following a sold out run in London, and critical acclaim at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, book tickets to the award-nominated The War of the Worlds at Wilton’s Music Hall today.

What is The War of the Worlds about?

Inspired by H.G. Wells’ sci-fi novel and Orson Welles’ classic radio play, this legendary science fiction thriller is playfully reimagined for our era of Fake News and ‘alternative facts.’ The internet has replaced the radio as the medium through which we make sense of the world. We remain just as susceptible …

As we approach the 2024 US election and fake news continues to dominate the headlines The War of the Worlds is back in a new production in partnership with the National Youth Theatre REP Company, featuring 18 of Britain's most exciting young performers from around the UK. The National Youth Theatre return to Wilton’s Music Hall following previous successful collaborations on Zigger Zagger and Silence.

Facts and critical acclaim

Award-winning theatre company Rhum and Clay devised the Offie-nominated and critically acclaimed The War of The Worlds in 2019 with Olivier Award-nominated Isley Lynn .

First published in 1898, The War of the Worlds is one of the earliest known works of science fiction. Over 100 years later, it still terrifies and delights audiences in equal measure!

The War of the Worlds creatives