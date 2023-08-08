Tickets for The Verge of Forever are available now!

The sensational new song cycle, The Verge of Forever, presents a timeless allure, where classical music meets the captivating charm of pop and jazz. This stunning narrative of love, ambition, and sacrifice documents the struggles of those in pursuit of their artistic dreams. Book your tickets for this highly-anticipated show at The Other Palace Studio today!

About The Verge of Forever

At the heart of this mesmerising show lies the captivating love story of Leo and Marie, two gifted adolescents bonded by a shared love for the theatre. Their journey through the competitive world of drama school auditions is riddled with obstacles that put their love and devotion to their aspirations to the test.

As they navigate through the challenging terrain, Leo and Marie are faced with tough choices that have the potential to tear them apart. Nevertheless, their passion for their craft fuels them to persist in their relentless pursuit of excellence. Witness their unwavering commitment to their art as they attempt to overcome all odds and triumph over adversity.

The creatives of The Verge of Forever

The Verge of Forever is helmed by an outstanding team of creatives, featuring the talented Olly Novello, Conor Dye, and the Tony-winning producer Louise Beard (known for her work on Company 2019). Leading the charge as director of the show is West End legend Gerry Tebbutt.

The Verge of Forever tickets are available now!

Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience that melds breathtaking visuals, soaring music, and compelling storytelling. Don't let this opportunity pass you by - book your tickets for The Verge of Forever today!