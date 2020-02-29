Book tickets for The Simon and Garfunkel Story showing at the Lyric Theatre in London!

After touring to every corner of the world and following a smash-hit run at the Vaudeville Theatre, The Simon & Garfunkel Story had a special season at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. After more than 2 years, the show returns to the Lyric Theatre for one night only this autumn!

What is The Simon and Garfunkel Story show about?

The internationally acclaimed immersive production takes audiences through the story of Simon & Garfunkel’s incredible career. The Simon & Garfunkel Story not only tells the tale of the legendary musicians, but relives their journey within a time capsule of contemporary newsreels, adverts and film footage from the 1960s and beyond. This highly biographical, concert-style production will blow you away with its spectacular brass orchestra. Witness the compelling life-story of these two fantastic artists play out live on the West End stage, set against the backdrop of authentic footage, adverts, and newsreels.

The music of The Simon and Garfunkel Story

A full live band rekindles all the duo’s classic hits including _'_Mrs Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', 'The Sound of Silence' and many more, which dominated the radio airwaves upon first release.

Previously led by Sam O’Hanlon (as Paul Simon) and Charles Blyth (as Art Garfunkel), casting for the upcoming Lyrice Theatre performance has not yet been announced.

