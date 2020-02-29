Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story

    Experience the stories and songs of Simon and Garfunkel in this unmissable concert production.

    197 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for all ages
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    14 November 2022

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (197 customer reviews)

    janice ward

    29 February 20

    The band at times were a little loud drowned out the singing

    Katherine Sanderson

    26 February 20

    Beautiful voices .

    Next Available Performances of The Simon and Garfunkel Story

    TODAY is 15th June 2022

    November 2022

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story news

    The Simon & Garfunkel Story to extend in the West End 9/11/2018, 2.05pm

    Tags:

    MusicalConcertsCheap Theatre TicketsContemporaryJukeboxAmerican ClassicLimited RunHen NightEducationalSomething A Little DifferentDays Out In LondonNimax Theatres

    We use cookies