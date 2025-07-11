The Show On The Roof Tickets

The joyful and poignant musical, The Show on the Roof, by Tom Ford and Alex Syiek, takes you on a journey through a pivotal chapter in LGBTQ+ history. Based on a true story, the show is set in the USA during the 1950s and features epic choreography, a dazzling score, and a heart-wrenching narrative. Don’t miss the chance to experience this captivating and awe-inspiring story live on stage!

About The Show On The Roof

Step right up for the Howdy Pardner Drive-In, hosted by the one…the only… Al Travelstead.

But tonight will be a little different. Tonight Al tells the story he doesn’t want to tell. The story of what happened back in 1955 when moral panic swept through the community. When fear and suspicion over hidden lives sent this town into a tailspin. Will Al’s Show on the Roof reveal the truth behind the tunes? The secrets beneath the sequins? Well you’ll just have to find out for yourself…

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“A musical, magical song and dance package of eye-popping sizzle and dazzle that almost breaks your heart…. “A rousing success” – Idaho Press

Director, Rory Pelsue is an Obie-winning director of new and classic plays, operas, musicals, and live-stream performances. He is best known for directing the live-stream productions of This American Wife.

The Show On The Roof Creatives