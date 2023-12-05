The Rat Pack – A Swingin’ Christmas at the Sands Tickets

Featuring stars of the West End show The Rat Pack, Live From Las Vegas, this stylish, fully-choreographed show has something for everyone. Including all your favourites such as ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, ‘Mr Bojangles’ and ‘That’s Amore’, not to mention the songs you simply cannot help singing along to, such as ‘New York, New York’ and “My Way’.

Truly emulating the ‘Kings of Cool’, The Rat Pack, Swingin’ at the Sands, will bring flair and class that only Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr could. The Rat Pack – A Swingin’ Christmas is coming to London for one night only, book your tickets now!

About The Rat Pack – A Swingin’ Christmas at the Sands

Stars from The Rat Pack – Swingin’ At The Sands will be coming to the Adelphi Theatrefor one night only this festive season for the ultimate Christmas party! Sing along to everyone’s festive favourites such as Winter Wonderland and White Christmas, alongside your usual favourites.

So take 3 outstanding singers, add perfectly timed comedy, rousing camaraderie with a pinch of the greatest songs ever written and what do you get? The perfect night’s entertainment with The Rat Pack , Swingin’ at the Sands - the festive edition!

The Rat Pack – A Swingin’ Christmas at the Sands Cast

Main Cast