Journey to the heart of ancient Mongolian culture in the UK premiere of The Mongol Khan! This grand production features a staggering ensemble of over 70 performers and explores the intriguing evolution of the Hunnic Empire.

Inspired by the nomadic traditions of the region, this spectacle is brought to life with a breathtaking original score, mesmerising dance, enchanting puppetry and elaborate sets and costumes, as it explores an Empire on the brink of collapse.

About The Mongol Khan

The scene is set in Mongolia, circa 2000 years ago, during a tumultuous period and a battle of succession that threatens the Empire's stability. The reigning Khan fights to maintain his supremacy while a sinister plot unfolds, poised to forever alter the balance of power.

This magnificent production commemorates 60 years of cultural exchange and amicable relations between Anglo-Mongolian societies.

About Mongolia



Experience the magic of The Mongol Khan, a captivating representation of a fascinating country and its history. This immersive experience offers a sensory extravaganza, unlike anything you have ever encountered before. Delve into the remarkable culture of this nation and be transported to a world of wonder and discovery.