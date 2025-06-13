The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs tickets

Award-winning writer Iman Qureshi’s musical comedy is coming to Kiln Theatre this summer. Don’t miss out on laugh-out-loud moments and book your tickets today.

About The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs is a warm but complex story of the only lesbian choir in the country. The group makes it their mission to try to win their place on the Pride main stage.

Set in a rundown church, all with an OWL (Older, Wiser Lesbian) leading the charge, the disorganised choir navigates through love and loss while trying to see eye to eye on song choices. But despite their best efforts, the collective finds out that harmony comes at a price, which could cost them.

Filled to the rim with laugh-out-loud moments and lots of lesbian drama, this heartwarming musical comedy is coming back following its sold-out premiere at Soho Theatre in 2022.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs premiered at the Soho Theatre in coproduction with Damsel Productions in 2022.

Writer Iman Qureshi won the New Writing Prize in 2018.

Please Bear in Mind

This production includes haze, very frequent flashing lights, use of e-cigarettes, use of an unloaded replica firearm, smoke, and occasional use of extremely bright direct light.

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs Creatives

Playwright - Iman Qureshi

Director – Hannah Hauer-King